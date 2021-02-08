By Sunday Ani

Stakeholders from Okigwe senatorial of Imo State resident in Lagos have called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to give priority attention to the zone in development project.

They lamented that out of the three senatorial zones, Okigwe was the least developed in terms of infrastructure. They equally stated that while Owerri and Orlu zones have nine and 12 local government areas respectively, Okigwe has only six.

The stakeholders made the call at a meeting convened yesterday, in FESTAC town, Lagos, by the Senior Special Assistant on Community Relations to Governor Uzodimma, Blessing Nwaoba, who also hails from the zone.

Tagged: “Okigwe Zonal Roundtable” Nwaoba said considering the number of political appointees in Uzodimma’s administration, it was the most auspicious time for the people of Okigwe to come together, key into the government and get the maximum benefits.

She said Uzodimma is a listening governor and good friend of Okigwe people.

“That accounts for the array of personalities from Okigwe zone in the current Imo State Government,” she said.

She listed the Okigwe sons and daughters serving in current administration to include Secretary to the State Government, commissioners for Commerce and Industry, Housing, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Youths and Sports, as well as Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Others include special assistants to the governor on Waste Management and Internally Generated Revenue, as well as special adviser on Power and Energy.

She highlighted some of the achievements of Uzodimma to include providing road infrastructure, tackling insecurity as well as providing jobs for the youths.

She called on Okigwe sons and daughters in Lagos who are interested in partnering the state government to revive the moribund industries in the zone to indicate interest and partner the government to achieve that.

On their part, the stakeholders said they were prepared to partner the state government to bring more development to the zone but insisted that the governor must provide an enabling environment for them to bring their investments back home.