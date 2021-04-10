From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

In a bid to check cultism and cult- related activities in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, the community has banned any form of funeral ceremonies for anybody suspected to belong to any cult group.

Traditional ruler of the town, Igwe Emeka Okezie, made the disclosure in a press conference, yesterday.

Flanked by his cabinet chiefs, the monarch said the decision was as a result of recent developments in the community, which saw to the killing of some youths in cult-related clashes, which, according to him, would not be allowed to continue.

He said: “Sequel to the recent unwholesome developments in Okija, which saw to the killing of some youths in cult-related clashes, a meeting was convened by His Royal Highness, Igwe Emeka Okezie (Oka-Ije-Okija II), on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. In attendance were members of the Iba Eze, and members of the Otu Nwe Obodo Okija.

“The meeting resolved that henceforth, there will be no burial ceremony for anybody confirmed to have died in cult-related clash or war; rather, the corpse of such person will be left in the custody of police authorities to deal with, accordingly.

“Again, henceforth, no funeral ceremony will be held for any cult member in the community; no matter the circumstances of death. Any family that disobeys this resolution for whatever reason, and under any circumstance, will be excommunicated for a period of seven years according to the Customary Laws of the land.

“All cultists are, hereby, given up to Sunday, April 11, 2021, to leave Okija. To further check these unwholesome activities, all commercial motorcycle operators, popularly, known as Okada, operating within and around Okija, are no longer permitted to operate beyond 9pm.”

He further re-echoed that the law banning specific masquerades in the community was still in force; emphasizing that some elements hide under masquerade groups to perpetrate mischief and cause disharmony.

The monarch, who warned that there was no gain in cultism, attributed the rising cases of the trend to get-rich-quick syndrome among the youths.