In recognition of his excellent performance as a career army officer, and his contributions towards development of his community, Okija Big Brother Assembly in Anambra State, recently organised a civic reception in honour of Brig.General Nonye Ebulue who was described as astute gentleman officer of the Nigerian Army.

In event attended by Eze Igbo Mekong River, Thailand, HRH, Eze (Amb) Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche, Chief A Okuma (Nwafenna na Okija) and Hon Prince Ken Emeakayi, President general, Umuohi Okija and other dignitaries, the event showcased rich Igbo culture and hospitality.

The event powered by Grand Patron of the association, Dr Daniel Chukwudozie of Dozzy foundation serve as source of encouragement for Okija indigenes at home and Diaspora as they turned up en mass for the occasion.