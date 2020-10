The 3rd edition of the annual Members League of the Luik Tennis and Recreation Club ended on Saturday in glamour at the club premises in Lekki, Lagos.

After a highly thrilling and entertaining week-long tennis tournament that featured singles and doubles in both male and female categories, the finals witnessed a big carnival and top quality tennis display.

Emelie Okika and NJ Omeruo emerged winners of the men and women singles event respectively.

“I won the very first edition and last year I lost to Dubre. It is nice to reclaim the title. I was focused and very determined to win. Dubre is very skillful and talented but I stayed focused to ensure victory,” Okika said.

In the women cadre, Omeruo overpowered Mobalaji Ogundairo also in straight sets of 6-3, 6-0. Despite the score, it was a final match that kept club members at the edge of their seats with quality display.