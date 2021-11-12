For StarTimes’ subscribers, the business of Okirika goes beyond dealing in secondhand clothes; its other side is hilariously captured in a new comedy series, Okirika, which parades mainstream actors and notable social media comedians.

Set for release December 9 on ST Nollywood Plus channel on StarTimes, the story is told in a highly packed comedy that promises an assortment of laughter.

According to the producers, Okirika story was written to entertain viewers while passing a moral message. Prominent cast lined up for the comedy series includes Binta Ayo Mogaji, Iyabo Ojo, Ini Edo, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Yvonne Jegede, Broda Shaggi, Debo Adebayo (Mr. Macaroni), and Aloma Isaac Junior (Zicsaloma).

Others are Denrele Edun, Chigul, Adebayo Ridwan (Isbae U), Jide ‘Jblaze’ Oyegbile, Jide Kosoko, Priscilla Ojo, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Ariyiike Owolagba, Yinka Quadri, Layole Oyatogun, Small Doctor, and Yerins Abraham. Producers, Muka Ray and Iyabo Ojo also double as actor and project coordinator respectively.

In a chat, Muka Ray said Okirika has an uncommon storyline, twists and turns that fans would really love to watch. On the inspiration behind it, he said: “I was driving through Yaba and I saw a lot of pretty ladies and students buying Okirika. And some of them will even say, ‘my parents sent it from the UK’. Meanwhile, it’s Okirika they are wearing, living in lies. So, I did further research and developed something relatable, yet uncommon storyline. Then, we assembled audience’s favourite acts to produce something very funny.

“Fortunately, StarTimes was aiming to deepen its investment in Nollywood to enrich family entertainment. The idea StarTimes brings up aligns with the picture in my head, which is to produce something uncommon. In December, Okirika will be unveiled on ST Nollywood Plus channel on StarTimes.”

Ini Edo, a leading cast in the series, shares what fans should expect from the sitcom. “Basically, what Okirika series does is explore the underworld of crime scenes, like what people do undercover using other businesses to cover up. And particularly, my character is really interesting, because she has to blend in a life that isn’t hers as an undercover agent just because she needs to get to the bottom of these particular crime scenes.

“So, there are lots of lessons to be learned. It’s a way of letting people know that most times things are not really the way that they appear; that there are people who do a lot of things and cover them up with what the public wants to see. Okirika tells its audience to be careful about the kind of lifestyle that they want to emulate. Most times, things are not really what they seem when you see other people’s lives and you feel it’s all perfect and rosy and want to be like them. You don’t really know who these people really are. It’s good to be content with what you do, work hard and don’t try to be somebody else,” the star actress stated.

