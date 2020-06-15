Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara Government has commiserated with the families of those who were feared dead or missing following the collapse of the embankment of Oko-Erin bridge in Ilorin, the state capital.

Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, mourned the victims Sunday while inspecting the affected bridge in company of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Adisa Logun.

He described the accident as disheartening as any loss of life is tragic and traumatic and urged the people to desist from dumping refuse in drainages or building on waterways to prevent flooding or erosion of bridges.

He sympathised with the affected families and urged the rescue team to double efforts to locate the missing persons.

Speaking earlier, deputy director, Kwara State Fire Service, Mr Falade John, said the accident happened on Saturday night when the embankment gave way and resulted in a Toyota Avensis car with five passengers on board falling off the bridge.

John said two people survived from the accident with bruises, while the service recovered a body on Coca Cola road. As at the time of this press release, two persons were still missing.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Kwara State Emergency Management Agency, Mrs Motunrayo Adaran, assured Mr Alabi that the agency would spare no effort to find the missing persons.