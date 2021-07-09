By Rita Okoye

The Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners’ Association has suspended Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely over his recently released controversial movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’.

Oko Iyabo is a movie centered on the story of Baba Ijesha’s alleged sexual assault case with comedian Princess’ foster daughter.

The suspension of Fabiyi was made known by association in a statement titled, ‘TAMPAN suspends Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely for gross professional misconducts & unethical practices.’

The statement read in part, “Having listened to the detailed defense of Mr. Yomi Fabiyi, who is the Producer/Director of the Controversial film “OKO IYABO” and his Co-Director Mr. Dele Matti, the Ethic, Conflict and Resolution Committee hereby found them guilty of professional misconduct and unethical practices.

“Although Mr. Yomi Fabiyi insisted that it is his fundamental human right to use his creative talent to produce films that will tell his own account of the trending issue but his Co-Director admitted his fault and regretted his involvement in the film. “

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.