Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr. Francisca Unoma Nwafulugo, yesterday, inaugurated the institution’s management committee in line with the new Polytechnic Amendment Act.

While inaugurating the management committee, the rector expressed happiness that the institution was among the first polytechnics in Nigeria to implement the new Act.

According to her, the management committee comprises all the principal officers, the Rector, the Deputy Rector, the Registrar, the Bursar and the Polytechnic Librarian as well as all the deans of the schools and directors of units.

She, therefore, charged the committee members to develop a positive attitude towards achieving the set goals of the polytechnic.