Staff and students of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, rolled out the drums recently to welcome their new rector, Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo, following her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The academic community, on Monday, March 25, came out in large numbers to the Convocation Arena to witness the inauguration of the first female rector of the 38-year-old institution.

Nwafulugo, a chemical engineer whose appointment took effect from February 4, has lectured for 26 years at the Kaduna Polytechnic. She was the chairperson, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Kaduna State chapter, and member of many other professional bodies.

Prior to her appointment, Dr. Izuchukwu Onu served as the acting rector after the expiration of the eight-year tenure of the former rector, Prof. Godwin Onu. Given the limitation of power exercised by an acting rector, staff and students had waited anxiously for a substantive head of the institution.

At her inauguration, graced by the members of the dissolved governing council, chief lecturers, union leaders, stakeholders, staff and students, the rector called for peace and unity in the polytechnic. She stressed that the era of vendetta and bickering had ended, and urged all aggrieved staff to purge their hearts of bitterness and begin a new journey of transformation in the institution. She explained that no sustainable development could be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour and industrial strife, and pleaded with the warring factions to lay down their arms and embrace the wind of change.

Said the new rector: “I want to see this polytechnic attain new heights in the field of academics, innovations, creativity, ICT, entrepreneurship, and infrastructural development. This administration will create a conducive academic environment, which will enhance quality teaching and learning, thereby producing graduates that would positively impact the nation and the world at large.”

She said her priority for the institution included staff training, welfare and academic research for intellectual development, adding that she would also promote science education, technology, and infrastructure as practised in other reputable institutions globally.

Nwafulugo also visited the traditional ruler of Oko community, Prof. Laz Ekwueme, and solicited his royal blessings and support. She equally hosted the daughters of Oko (Umuada Oko) as key stakeholders in forging an amicable relationship with the polytechnic.

Addressing the Igwe-in-Council, the rector said: “I have come to seek your support to take the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, to the next level. I have come with lots of plans but this requires all hands on deck to make this dream come true. Women are pillars of our homes and I would bring my experience in the polytechnic system to bear to ensure that the institution becomes the envy of all.”

In his remarks, the traditional ruler, Igwe Ekwueme congratulated Nwafulugo on her appointment and promised to support her administration to achieve her goals. He called on government to urgently consider the upgrading of the polytechnic to a full-fledged university, adding that the institution has all that is required for a smooth take-off. The monarch expressed hope that the new administration would be more impactful, given the pedigree of the rector.

With her 26 years experience in the polytechnic sector, Nwafulugo said her deep understanding of the prospects, problems and challenges of the sector has placed her at a vantage position to reposition the institution.

Shortly after her inauguration, the rector started touring the various departments and units, where she interacted with heads of departments, coordinators, and heads of various units.

One of the immediate interventions of her administration was the renovation of’ classrooms and lecture halls. She said the renovation would ensure that classrooms and lecture halls in the polytechnic were of acceptable standard.

She also ordered the immediate installation of transformers that have been lying uninstalled, just as she directed the reactivation of streetlights in key areas on campus to encourage security. She warned that her administration would not tolerate wastage of government facilities, noting that various on-going projects must be completed in record time.

The school is also renovating the main gate of the institution, including the designing of a new nameplate, revamping of the water fountain and beautification of the entire school premises.

While promising to expand the internally generated revenue base of the institution and reduce sole dependency on government funding, the rector said she was already discussing with reputable institutions to explore other viable revenue sources.

She has also promised to establish a recreational centre for staff and students to exercise themselves and develop sporting skills.

A lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Mr. Ugochukwu Onuegbu, described Nwafulugo as a thoroughbred scholar. He expressed optimism that she would deliver on her mandate of giving the polytechnic a new face.

A non-teaching staff of the institution, Ifeoma Okoye, said the rector has a clear vision of the problems affecting the institution. She expressed hopes that her administration would be a blessing to the polytechnic.

While congratulating the rector, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics, Federal Polytechnic Oko chapter, pledged to continually partner with the management to move the institution forward.

Comrade Innocent Okeke, chairman of the chapter, expressed hope that the new rector would make the entire staff and students of the polytechnic the centrepiece of her policy initiatives.

“Her administration must be seen to be people-oriented and do everything within the law to be the voice of the voiceless in this institution. She must divest herself of petty politics of religion, ethnicity and gender,” he said.

Similarly, the new chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Federal Polytechnic Oko, Comrade Signor Igbokwe, urged the new rector to create an enabling environment for industry to thrive in the institution. He urged her to avoid sycophants and be union-friendly.

“A woman rector is good to have at this time in the polytechnic to unite all divides. Her coming will bring more progress and success,” he said.

The immediate past ASUP chairman at the institution, Comrade Godson Okeoma, urged the new rector to bring in innovations, adhere to due process, and restore the lost glory of the polytechnic. He urged her ensure successful accreditation of abandoned programmes, introduce new courses and restore quality academics to the institution.

The immediate past spokesman of the ASUP, Comrade Kossy Ebunilo, said the polytechnic community was quite optimistic that the new rector would exceed other rectors in performance. He noted that her keen insight in the polytechnic system would be an advantage.

“Based on your strong roots in the polytechnic system, the sky is your limit. Our confidence in your ability to deliver on all fronts is, therefore, not misplaced,” he said.

The Bursars’ Association of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology expressed delight at her appointment, describing it as a reward for years of hard work and determination. The association urged her to take the polytechnic to enviable heights with her experience as an astute engineer and academic.

Also, the rector, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Dr. Michael Arimanwa, said the appointment was a reward of her innumerable contributions to the education sector.