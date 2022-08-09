By Sunday Ani

The Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, for the fourth consecutive times, has clinched the 2022 Cisco Networking Academy award. The award was in recognition of the institution’s outstanding performance in curricular excellence and academy growth.

In the same vein, the Rector of the institution, Dr. Francisca Unoma Nwafulugo, also emerged the 2022 Cisco Rector of the Year for her passion and commitment to digital skills and entrepreneurship development.

The award attracted for the institution CCNA equipment, which comprised two Cisco routers and switches valued at N3.5million.

Speaking at the presentation of the award to the Rector in her office, the General Manager of the company in charge of Nigeria and South Africa, Imoh Akpan, commended the dedication and passion of the institution’s management team and instructors to the success of the programme

In 2016, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) established Cisco Networking Academy programme at Federal Polytechnic, Oko, with the sole aim of providing high quality ICT training, industry certification and entrepreneurship development.

The Polytechnic has continued to excel in digital skills training, thereby achieving TETFUND’s goal of setting up the Academy in providing human capacity building and entrepreneurship development.

Fielding questions from journalists after the presentation, Mr. Akpan further explained that the networking academy is a career building programme for learning institutions and individuals worldwide. He added that the Academy has changed the lives of 15.1 million students in 180 countries in 24 years, by providing education, technical training, and career mentorship.

“Many graduates have achieved successful ICT careers in a variety of industries, while others have harnessed the entrepreneurial spirit and knowledge they acquired in Networking Academy to start their own businesses and create new jobs.

“The programme transforms the lives of learners, educators and communities through the power of technology, education and career opportunities. The Cisco Networking Academy is the world’s largest classroom, offering tech education and 21st century skills, as well as improved jobs prospects. With over 12,000 academies across the globe, the Academy helps individuals to prepare for industry-recognized certifications and entry-level information and communication technology (ICT) careers in virtually every type of industry. Students develop foundational skills in ICT while acquiring vital 21st century career skills in problem solving, collaboration, and critical thinking,” he said.

In her response, Dr. Nwafulugo commended the ICT giant for its transparency, even as she expressed joy that her institution beat other polytechnics and universities in Nigeria to come top for a record four consecutive times.

“I am privileged to be surrounded by good people. Our principal officers, deans and directors are all committed people. I want to commend our ICT director, Ken Nnamani for attracting these goodies to the institution. He is the man behind the mask. He nurtured our ICT academy to maturity,” she said.

However, the ICT director, Nnamani, commended the school’s management for the support given to him and his team. “This kind of recognition has eluded us over the years, but we were able to pull through because of the support the ICT directorate often gets from the management,” he noted.