By Sunday Ani

The Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State has appointed Mr. Umeozor Anthony Ogochukwu as the institution’s new Registrar. This followed the approval by the institution’s Governing Council at its emergency meeting yesterday, June 23.

The Council’s selection board committee had earlier conducted interviews for the position, after which it forwarded its recommendations to the Council.

Umeozor, a native of Uga in Anambra State, has been a Deputy Registrar in the Polytechnic for 15 years. He has also held various positions at different times in the Polytechnic.

A holder of M.Ed (Ed.Education), as well as a Member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (MNIM), he takes over from Mrs. Ifeoma Ezeokoli, who has been in acting capacity.

Commending the selection board committee for discharging its task with tact and dedication, the Governing Council Chairman, Malam Kale Kawu, expressed satisfaction with the process leading to Umeozor’s emergence as the new Registrar.

Malam Kawu described the registry department as the engine room of the polytechnic, and urged the new registrar to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment and add great value to the polytechnic.

He also urged the management and staff of the institution to cooperate and support the new Registrar.