From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An alleged notorious cultist, Nnamdi Okocha, of the dreaded Arrow Barger confraternity has been arrested by security operatives in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was arrested along with 11 other suspects including Chiedu Ewuzie and Bright Ushiagwu, aka ‘Small’.

A combined team of tactical squads, patrol teams and vigilantes raided Agidiese Quarters of the town to effect the arrest, according to the acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe.

Edafe said the suspects have been on the run after they allegedly murdered Ifeanyi Umeadi sometime in July 2021 at Ogbeofu Quarters of Ogwashi Uku.

He said nine of the suspected cultists h We have not designated any person as Governor’s SPA, SSA, SA on Security – Enugu govt

Enugu State Government has disowned Tochukwu Okeke as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Security.