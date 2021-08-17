From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A notorious cultist, Nnamdi Okocha of the dreaded Arrow Barger confraternity has be arrested by security operatives in Ogwashi-Uku, aaniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was arrested along with 11 others including Chiedu Ewuzie and Bright Ushiagwu aka ‘Small’

A combined team of tactical squads, patrol teams and vigilante who raided Agidiese Quarters of the town to effect the arrest, according to the Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe.

Edafe said the suspects have been on the run after they allegedly murdered one Ifeanyi Umeadi sometime in July 2021 at Ogbeofu Quarters of Ogwashi Uku.

He said nine of the suspected cultists have been charged to court, while the other three murder suspects are still undergoing investigation.

Edafe also confirmed the arrest of five suspected armed robbers/kidnappers at their hideout in Ogorode, Sapele area of the state by operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Unit (SACU).

He listed the suspects as Nelson Ofurhie (40), Efe Adams (32),Williams Onufuevue (46), Enajitu Itiefie (37) and Oghenero Eruteta (37).