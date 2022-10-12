By Lukman Olabiyi and Bolaji Okunola

Nigeria’s ex-international football players (ex-Super Eagles) will on October 14, face a selected team to kick off 14th edition of Arise Women.

The novelty match which will be played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos by 10:00 Am will feature Austin Okocha, Taribo West, Daniel Amokachi, Peter Rufai, Samson Siasia, Augustine Eguavoen, Mutiu Adepoju, Uche Okechukwu, Victor Ikpeba, Tijani Babangida, Yakubu Ayegbeni among others.

This was disclosed at a press conference by the founder of Arise Women Conference, a faith-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), Dr. Siju Iluyomade.

She said the match which comes up a day before Arise Walk, slated October 15, is designed to promote the main event lined up, like empowerment, skills acquisition programme for the less privileged and the Arise Women Conference.

Iluyomade said the initiative is to sensitise prominent Nigerians who are into the sport to support Arise in navigating several humanitarian projects proposed in assisting the less privileged in the country.

She further disclosed that the walk with the theme: ‘Appointed To Live’, which is a prelude to the 14th Arise Women Conference, will be held in 50 clusters across different parts of the world, in different African countries simultaneously. They are the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and Australia, as well as several other European countries.

In her words: “ The Arise Walk as usual will witness prominent sports personalities, celebrities, and entertainers among the lots, with everyone joining to keep fit and as well drive home the theme of this year’s edition of Arise season, which is ‘Appointed To Live’. This yearly health-awareness initiative, Arise Walk for Life will follow up on Saturday, October 15, 2022 globally and it will commence at 7:00 am in over 50 clusters across different African countries, including the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada and Australia and several European countries. Each cluster will be having a minimum of 25 persons amongst whom are influencers and celebrities”