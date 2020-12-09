From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The late Emma Okocha, a renowned writer, has been conferred with the traditional chieftaincy title of Ikemba of Asaba.

The Asagba of Asaba, Prof Chike Edozien, conferred the traditional title posthumously on the author of the bestseller “Blood on the Niger”.

This was contained in a statement announcing the death of Ogbueshi Okocha.

Okocha was billed to be traditionally decorated as the Ikemba, having perfected all arrangements including traditional chalking, before his death last month.

According to the statement signed by the Palace Secretary, Ogbueshi Patrick Ndili, the monarch Prof Edozien and the Asaba community were deeply saddened by the death of the Ikemba.

‘With deep sorrow in our hearts, HRM Asagba Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien and the entire membership of Asaba community regret to announce the untimely and painful exit of Ogbueshi Emma Okocha, the Ikemba-designate who passed on in the early hours of Sunday, November 29, 2020.

‘In view of the contributions of the late Ogbueshi Emma Okocha to Asaba Community, HRM Asagba Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien has graciously given him a posthumous chieftaincy title as the Ikemba of Asaba, a title that was to have been conferred on him on Saturday, November, 28, 2020, a day before he passed on.

‘The late Ogbueshi Emma Okocha was a journalist of high repute and of quintessential disposition who gave a comprehensive and vivid account of the genocide committed by the Federal troops in Asaba during the Nigerian Civil War,’ the statement read.