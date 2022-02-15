Ex-Nigerian international, Austin Okocha, has backed the newly constituted Super Eagles coaching crew led by Austin Eguavoen and Emmanuel Amuneke.

Okocha, Eguavoen, and Amuneke were members of the Super Eagles squad that lifted the Africa Cup of Nations on Tunisian soil in 1994. But while Okocha ventured into business and punditry after retiring from football, Eguavoen and Amuneke took a coaching career.

Amuneke won the FIFA U-17 World Cup first as an assistant coach and later as the head coach before guiding Tanzania to their second-ever appearance at the AFCON in 2019.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

And Okocha is convinced that Amuneke’s addition is the missing piece in the national team’s coaching setup.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Amuneke’s coming to Eagles coaching crew is a good addition,” the former PSG midfielder said.

“We all know how qualified he is and the value he’s bringing to the team.

“He was successful In Tanzania and his inclusion is a positive one for Nigeria. It shows our intentions in getting things right ahead of the playoffs.”