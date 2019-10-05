Ex-International, Austin J.J Okocha, has described the new promo launched by national telecommunication company, Globacom, as a good opportunity for Nigerians to empower themselves.

Speaking at the launch of Glo Recharge and Win Big Promo also called My Own Don Beta at the headquarters of the company in Lagos, on Thursday, the former captain of Super Eagles called on Nigerians to make utmost use of the opportunity provided by the promo to create extra source of income for themselves.

He said: “The prizes provide very good opportunities for Nigerians to make money on a daily basis,” adding that “as a Delta/Igbo businessman, I’m seeing a lot of business opportunities. I can actually sponsor people to participate in the promo and we will agree on the sharing formula when they win any of the prizes (which elicited loud laughter among the guests at the event). I can only say thank you to Glo for the promo.”

On his part, the President–General of Nigerian Sports Supporters Club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, commended Globacom for always giving back to Nigerians. He said the company has over the years been sponsoring the Nigerian Sports’ Supporters Club to different sporting events across the world. He added that the new promo was well-thought out and that Nigerians will benefit immensely from it.

“The Nigerian Sports Supporters Club members will participate actively in the promo,” he assured.

Speaking earlier at the event, Retail and Consumer Sales Chief, Globacom, David Maji, said the items to be won in the promo were carefully selected to empower Nigerians to create wealth and even become employers of labour, adding that the items included tricycles, popularly called Keke, industrial sewing machines, grinding mills, and generators.