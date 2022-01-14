Three-time AFCON champions Nigeria outplayed the tournaments’ record seven-time winners to make a strong statement of intent at AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

“This is the Nigeria that we want to see, going out there dominating games and showing their ability to compete especially when it comes to their understanding about the tactical side of the game,” Okocha told SuperSport.

Okocha added that interim Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen has found that element that was previously missing in the team.

“Eguavoen got it right. He got the right balance and we played as we should be playing, which is dominating possession and dominating the physical side of the game,” Okocha said.

Okocha also praised forward Moses Simon of French Ligue 1 club Nantes for an outstanding performance on Tuesday.

“And then the skillful players that we have. Moses Simon for me he was the man-of-match. There was no contest and he was excellent,” Okocha said.

“He tormented their full-backs and created the goal and I think all in all we made a good start and don’t forget that we played against one of the favourites in this tournament.

“It is always good to stamp your authority and show that you are here for business and you inject that fear factor so that other teams that are coming up against now know what they are coming up against, that is the beauty of this Super Eagles team.”

Nigeria plays Sudan on January 15 in their penultimate Group D match that would seal their last 16 spot.

The Super Eagles lead Group D on 3 points, Sudan and Guinea Bissau have a point each following their scoreless draw on Tuesday while Egypt are bottom on zero points.