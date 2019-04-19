StarTimes and Bundesliga have announced that legendary footballer, Jay-Jay Okocha will headline the next Legend Tour in Nigeria on 25 April in Lagos, as part of the Bundesliga Legends Tour to Nigeria.

Okocha, a former Bundesliga star will take part in the three-day visit to Nigeria along with other Bundesliga representatives to interact with Bundesliga fans, StarTimes subscribers and to promote the league among Nigerian youths and football lovers. During the tour, Okocha will visit the Little Tigers Academy in Lagos, to motivate the youngsters at the Academy, who aspire to be just like him, in a country where millions of young people have an interest in football.

Okocha was also billed to be hosted by award winning radio and TV sports pundits in Lagos.

Other activities during the ‘Bundesliga Legends Tour’ will include media interviews, a Facebook live-chat with football fans, training session with the MFM Boys of the Nigeria Premiere League and a visit to SoS Children’s Village’s Nigeria in Lagos.

The Bundesliga legend will also interact directly with fans and on Saturday, April 27 during a Fan Fest scheduled to host Bundesliga fans.