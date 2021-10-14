Former Super Eagles midfielder, Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha discussed a wide range of topics from his time back at the club to his plans for the future.

In a Q&A session with Eintracht Frankfurt TV, Okocha was asked about his famous goal against the legendary Oliver Kahn

Regarded as one of the most incredible goals in Bundesliga history, Okocha dribbled a few Karlsruher SC defenders in the penalty box and seemingly embarrassed goalkeeper Kahn before slotting the ball into the net.

Many Frankfurt fans and Germans remember his exploits in the country, with a few, including Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, finding it hard to forget his famous goal against the legendary Oliver Kahn.

But the 2000 AFCON silver medalist insists he was not looking to make fun of the German hero on the day as he was merely doing his job.

“So, I was very determined to take that opportunity. I don’t think I was nervous. I was looking forward to it. I was highly motivated to take that opportunity.”

On whether he has ever spoken to Oliver Kahn regarding that wonder goal in 1993, he says, “I don’t think there’s any need for us to talk about it because I was trying to do my job; he was trying to do his job as well. It wasn’t to take the Mickey out of him; I was just doing my job.”

