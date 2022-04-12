Auto magnate, Chief AC Okocha, has said that only the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has the wisdom and expertise to salvage the People Democratic Party (PDP) from the power sharing crisis that is about to engulf it.

Okocha, who is national chairman of Ogwashi-uku PDP leaders and Elders forum, said it was a thing of joy watching every leader in the PDP declaring to contest the 2023 presidential race, while Okowa has kept his cool and watching keenly from a distance.

“I can tell you without mincing words that Governor Okowa is much more qualified than most of those clamouring to be President. But this governor prefers to do things differently. He is a man of great wisdom who watches issues keenly before dabbling into them.”

Okocha said with prominent members of the PDP fighting each other into a cul-de-sac in a bid to get the party’s ticket for the 2023 poll, Okowa had no choice than step out declare for the position and provide quality leadership for the country.

Okocha said anything short of this could affect the chances of PDP taking over power at the centre in 2023.

“I know Governor Okowa and I know what he can do. The governor loves peace and orderliness. This is what is required in the PDP at the moment and I believe he is the only one who can bring about total order in the party. He should step up and do that now before the party implodes.”