As the Euro 2020 tournament heads into the round of 16 matches, football fans get to experience expert analysis pre and post selected Euro 2020 matches by former Nigerian professional footballers and European stars, Jay-Jay Okocha and Joseph Yobo. This will be hosted by famous sports presenter, Mozez Praiz.

“In addition to our great coverage of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, we have three home-grown talents flying the Nigerian flag high on a continental platform for an international tournament. The DStv and GOtv platforms go beyond showcasing movies and music talent. We cut across all spheres of entertainment and are beyond thrilled to provide the platforms for these football legends to be seen and heard”, said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria. Augustine Azuka Okocha popularly known as Jay Jay Okocha was born in Enugu, Enugu State on August 14, 1973. He is arguably the best Nigerian footballer of all time.

He began playing football at a very young age, playing on the streets with makeshift balls, which was where he developed some of the skills that made him the renowned footballer he is today.

