By Agatha Emeadi

Emeritus Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Anthony Cardinal Okogie, has lamented the state of the nation, noting that Nigeria is fast becoming a failed state.

Okogie who made the lamentation on the occasion of his 85th birthday Thanksgiving Mass and 50th Episcopal Ordination Anniversary at Church of Assumption, Falomo, Lagos, added that Nigerians have never had it so bad.

Expressing concern over the security challenge, Okogie observed that anarchy was already looming and therefore called on the relevant authorities to urgently address the situation to ward off the threat.

His words: “Nigeria is practically slipping into a failed state. A country fails when it is no longer able to protect its citizens from harm and secure their welfare. A country fails when instead of being a harbour of its citizens, it turns out to be a conundrum of fire and sorrow that consumes its citizens.

A country fails when instead of reassuring its citizens by actions and policies that the future is secure, it becomes a case of most people planning to flee the country to other climes where their governments are truly functioning. Such is practically our case today.”

Accordingly, Okogie tasked governments at all levels to rise up to the situation and save the nation from drowning.

