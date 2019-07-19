Gilbert Ekezie

Prelate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has decried the spate of insecurity in the country, saying that it is becoming unbearable.

He said as a result of the security challenges in the country, Nigerians are now using the opportunity to become too desperate to indulge in criminal activities.

Okoh, who spoke last weekend, at the 10th year consecration anniversary and 50th birthday of the Diocese Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, at the Cathedral Church of Christ Marina, Lagos, said the insecurity on the roads, in the farms, public places and in variousNigerian communities have become more worrisome in the recent time.

He called on government at all levels to be more proactive and do the needful in beefing up security across the country, as that would enhance peaceful co existence and development of the country.

The cleric also called on Nigerians to pray for the governors and other political office holders to guide the people that elected them into office.

“Nigerians have become so desperate in doing things that are evil. Today, no one is safe in the country due to insecurity.”

Okoh commended Olumakaiye for making remarkable achievements in Ilesha Diocese, within two years, and described him asa true servant of God.

“He transformed the parish in Ilesha, he settled along time dispute between two communities.It is very difficult for the children of clerics to become clerics, your parents trained you well, the positive testimony of your parents robbed off on you.

“The first call is the call to priesthood. God called some servants to attain some special needs. The call of God is never a selfish one, it’s not for the sake of the one called,because he is a messenger, therefore he has to be obedient.

“God does not call one to be rich; it’s a by -product. It is against this background that we say Olumakaiye is fulfilling his commitment to God.”

Okoh also urged those who have been charged within the management of things to bear good fruits.

“You are not only to serve, you are to go the extra-mile, it is important to be good, struggle to excel by praying, fasting and being concerned to the people you are in charge of.”