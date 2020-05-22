The Greater Tomorrow Children’s Fund, run by former Super Eagles’ midfielder, Paul Okoku, has scored another feather in its cap as it partnered the Africa’s Children’s Fund, to dole out food and drinks to less-privileged children in Osun State.

The partnership between the two foundations was conceived to cushion the harsh and negative effects that vulnerable and less privileged children are facing under the climate of the coronavirus global pandemic, that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, infected millions more and forced children to be out of schools since March.

At the event, which took place in Osun State on Wednesday, the GTCF and ACF, a non-governmental charity organisation established by Victor Mbada, brought smiles to the faces of the kids, who were given items, comprising noodles, sphageti, vegetable cooking oil, chin chin, bottled water and soft drinks to fight the rage of the economic hardship caused by coronavirus.

On hand to give the food packages to the kids was the Operations Executive of the GTCF, Mrs Grace Jalekun, a retired headmistress of St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Ebute Metta. Close to 100 vulnerable kids got the items and expressed their appreciation to the donors.