By Joe Apu

British WBO cruiserweight titleholder, Nigeria’s Lawrence Okolie has pledged to put his resources to good use for the greater future of young boxers in Nigeria.

Okoli, who spoke on Silverbird Sports Café during the week stated that he would visit Oshodi and see how he would encourage young talents that are often found there with no distinct form of livelihood.

“It is my intention during one of my several visits to Nigeria to visit Oshodi under bridge. From what I gathered there are raw talents that need to be given opportunity to showcase their skills.”

Okoli noted that never giving up on his dreams is a key factor that has made him who he is today while paying tribute to the likes of Anthony Joshua, Kamaru Usman.

The British champion who still dreams of going back to school explained that his intent to visit Oshodi is also to use boxing as a way of combating violence and pick some boys out of the streets.

Okolie, a native of Igbuzor, Delta State, started his boxing career in 2016, and within a short period, has won four major titles, the Commonwealth Boxing Championship, British Championship belt, European Championship and the WBO Cruiserweight title.

Okolie, represented Great Britain at Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil, won the WBO cruiserweight title in 2021, and is looking forward to defending the belt in June this year.

