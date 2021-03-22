Lawrence Okolie beat Krzysztof Glowacki to be crowned the new WBO Cruiserweight World Champion in just his sixteenth fight at the SSE Arena in Wembley, England.

Okolie unleashed a devastating finishing punch to drop Poland’s Glowacki in the sixth round and referee Marcus McDonnell waved off the fight to confirm Okolie as the newest World Title holder.

The unbeaten 28-year-old from Hackney in London, born of Nigerian parents, had emulated the likes of Tony Bellew, David Haye and Johnny Nelson, who previously held world crowns in the 200lb class.

“I don’t think it has sunk in yet,” said Okolie after the fight. “It’s nice hearing you say it. I’m happy. For me, it’s more of a relief. The potential has been there for over a year. I’m happy to get the victory. Now and forever, I’ll be a World Champion.’