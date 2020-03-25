Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the Senator representing Cross River North, Rose Okoji Oko.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, Buhari sent his condolences to the government and people of Cross River State, and National Assembly over the passage of Mrs. Oko.

The President expressed the believe that the senator’s historic service to the nation at the National Assembly, starting out at the House of Representatives and, later, at the Senate, will always be remembered, affirming that her long stay at the legislature clearly testify to her popularity and acceptance by the people.

As one of the women who championed development issues at the National Assembly, especially on girl-child education and health, President Buhari noted with sadness, that her voice, intelligence and experience will be sorely missed, and the promise of a brighter political career would not be realized.

President Buhari commiserated with family of the deceased, her friends and political associates, praying that the almighty God will continue to comfort them, while urging them to find strength and solace in her legacies of a life of service to God, country and humanity.

In a related development, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has described the death of Oko as painful and sad.

Dabiri-Erewa described the late senator as an outstanding and dedicated parliamentarian.

She recalled how the late Oko sponsored the NIDCOM bill in the senate in 2016, leading to the passage of the bill and its eventual signing into law in 2017 by President Buhari.

“As the Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora Affairs and Civil Societies in the Eight National Assembly, she was so passionate about Diaspora affairs and she dedicated her life and resources to ensuring that the welfare of Nigerians abroad was given top priority.”