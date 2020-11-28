Okomu Oil company has given out cheques of N90,000 each to no fewer than 35 students of tertiary institutions from about 20 host communities in three local government areas where it operates in Edo.

The Managing Director of the company, Dr Graham Hefer, presentated cheques to the beneficiaries at a ceremony held in Okomu on Friday, in Ovia South West local government area (LGA) of Edo.

The host communities from where the beneficiaries were drawn are located in Ovia South West, Ovia North-East and Uhunmwode LGAs.

Hefer said the gesture was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to encourage educational pursuit among indigent students in its host communities through award of bursary.

” It’s a fact that this year has been challenging and tough, but as a company, we are happy that we are able to still fulfil part of of CSR to our host communities.

” This year’s message is that we have managed to come through the tough times together, and together, we’re moving forward in an understanding.

” It shows that even in difficult times, we can work and move together because of existing effective communication among us,” he said.

Earlier, a communication consultant, Mr Kingsley Erinmwionghae, said effective communication among members of host communities and existing companies engendered growth, productivity and enhanced mutual relationship between the parties.

He was speaking at a training workshop for representatives of the host communities as part of the company’s annual training and bursary presentation programme.

Erinmwionghae presented a paper entitled ” Communication/ Social Dialogue in Community- Company Relationship”.

He said that effective communication would bring about understanding of the reputation of an organisation in its neighbouring communities, which was of vital importance for both parties.

Two beneficiaries of the bursary, Mr Kelly Ikponmwonosa and Blessing Iyase, thanked Okomu oil company for the gesture, expressing delight at being chosen.(NAN)