Rivers Angels Technical Adviser, Edwin Okon says he is impressed by the performance his girls put up at the just concluded Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament in Benin.

Okon’s side lost in the final of the tournament to perennial rivals, Bayelsa Queens 4-3 on penalties after both sides played goalless in regulation time inside the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Sunday night.

In spite of the loss, Okon is happy with their performance and believes they can get better in the coming days ahead of the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt.

According to him, the tournament gave them a good preparation ahead of what is coming next month.

“The tournament is a good one, it gave us an opportunity to prepare the team ahead of what is in front of us. I am happy with the progress we’ve made so far.

“I am not in any way angry that we lost yesterday because it’s not easy executing five matches in 7 days so I must commend the doggedness of my girls last night.

“We’re getting there, all we need to do now is go back home, rest for few days and resume normal training,” added Okon.

The former Super Falcons coach however expressed his worry on the current injury cases he has in the team.

Okon said those affected are his first team players and they need to be properly attended to as soon as possible.

“We have injury worries in the team and these are first team starters, this even made us to make changes to the lineup against Bayelsa Queens yesterday,” said Okon.

“We’re going back home to attend to these players, the earlier they recuperate, the better for the team.

“The Flying Officers Cup is around the corner, another good preseason for us to look forward to,” he added.

