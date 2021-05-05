From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has concluded plans to commemorate its 60th anniversary and that of Nigeria by electing to honour deserving Nigerians and institutions.

NACCIMA president, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, said the event is being held at a time the country is facing various challenges and expressed the hope that with the great accomplishments by the awardees, the event will inspire and encourage all Nigerians to regain their confidence and return back to the culture of Excellence in every aspect of our work, recommit to national development and nation building.

The categories of award cuts across the private and public sector and outstanding services in the Chamber movement in Nigeria. Some of the esteemed awardees include Dr.

A statement released by the committee disclosed that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO); Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (ADB); Mrs. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Olugbenga Agboola, CEO and Co-founder of Flutterwave; Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, “King Sunny Ade” among others would be celebrated.

The Awards ceremony will hold at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Tuesday, May 25 by 2pm under the distinguished chairmanship of Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.