Director General, World Trade Centre (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has commended the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Segun Awolowo for his role in encouraging women entrepreneurs and exporters and giving them platforms to thrive.

Okonjo-Iweala disclosed this, yesterday, in Abuja at the International Trade Centre (ITC)-NEPC Roundtable discussion on She Trades, Small and Medium Scale Sized Enterprises at the Export House.

“My visit to the NEPC has ended on a high note. I am so happy to see, interact and engage with women entrepreneurs and exporters. We have so many products, thanks to the good work of the NEPC and ITC. The range of products packaging and quality have greatly improved, WTO will continue to work to support Nigeria’s economy,” she said.

The International Trade Centre has been implementing projects on women and trade in Nigeria since the establishment of the She Trades Hub hosted by the NEPC in July 2016.

The project has enhanced the competitiveness of women entrepreneurs and made market linkages to regional and global value chains easier, and in addition promotes an enabling policy eco -system for women entrepreneurs.

Key sectors of focus includes agribusiness, textiles and apparel and Information Technology sectors.

Executive Director, NEPC, Olusegun Awolowo, said NEPC is actively engaged in strategic collaborations and formidable partnerships to achieve its goals.