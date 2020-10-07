Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has reached the final stage in the race to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The former finance minister alongside Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea, has remained in the running. Sources familiar with the decision said Wednesday, in what will be a first for the trade body.

The official announcement of the two candidates left standing is expected tomorrow.

But several sources familiar with member states’ decision told AFP that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria had made it, while one source said Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea had also made the cut.

No woman has ever headed the global trade body.

The initial pool of eight candidates to replace Roberto Azevedo, who stepped down as WTO director-general in August a year ahead of schedule, was narrowed down to five last month.