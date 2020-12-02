A leading player in the Nigerian non-for-profit and women empowerment sector, WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers), has announced Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has the keynote speaker at its 2020 virtual annual leadership and mentoring conference. The event themed: ‘The Future We Want’ will take place on 28th of November 2020. The conference will also feature key industry leaders who will lead proactive round table discussions on the theme.

The event which promises to be more than just a ‘conversation’ is designed to highlight, practicable concepts, case studies and recommendations that would catalyse the required policies and efforts needed for sustainable national development. In furtherance of the organisation’s commitment to closing the gender gap and empowering the potentials of professional women, the 2020 annual leadership conference will have in attendance over 25 globally acclaimed speakers, policy makers, industry key players, and thought leaders.

The Keynote speaker for the event is a globally acclaimed economist and international development expert, the Chairperson, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization and nominee of the World Trade Organisation Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Leading the panellist discussion are; Fred Swaniker – Founder African Leadership Academy, Monica Musonda – Founder /CEO JAVA Foods, YewandeSadiku – CEO Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, and Shola Akinlade – Co-Founder Paystack. The virtual event will be compered by a renowned communications consultant and the CEO of Daria Media, Kadaria Ahmed.

Other guests that will deliver goodwill messages during the event are; Zainab Ahmed – Hon. Minister Finance, Budget and planning, Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka – Executive Director, United Nations Women, AtedoPeterside CON – Founder and Chairman of ANAP Business Jets Limited, AigbojeAig- Imoukhuede CON – Founder/ Chairman Africa Initiative for Governance, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf – Founder Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Centre for Leadership, and Amina Oyagbola– versatile Corporate Executive, mentor and WISCAR Founder.

Commenting on the event’s expectations, the convener of the conference, Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, Amina Oyagbola stated “This year’s theme reaffirms the urgent need to redefine our futuristic expectations as a nation and as groups. We all must collectively chat the cause to the ‘Future We Want’ by proffering practical solutions and aligning with thoughtful insights that would propel Nigeria and Africa to a desired place. We are not promising an easy cause but as an organisation that has been championing the capacity building of professional women whilst bridging the gender gap for years, we assure all participants of an inspiring and insightful day. As part of our contribution to ameliorating the impact of COVID-19, WISCAR’s 2020 virtual Annual Leadership and Mentoring conference participation is free. As a team, we would collectively deliberate, discuss and proffer solutions to attaining a better Nigeria and an envisaged future for all”.

The WISCAR conference affords women, men and promoters of national growth an opportunity to learn, network, grow, mentor and be empowered to become forces of change in the society. The 2020 WISCAR virtual Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference promises to be insightful and experiential.

Seplat’s Oben gas plant critical in powering the nation

…As company’s top brass visit Edo governor

The Edo State Governor, His Excellency Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, on Friday, November 20, received a team of SEPLAT executives who were on a tour to the State Government as well as host communities of the Oben Gas Plant facility sited at Oben Field situated in Edo State.

SEPLAT has deepened its business and investment in energy infrastructure in Oben Field with its construction, years ago, of a massive state of the art ultra-modern gas plant which today supplies gas to energy companies and industries across Nigeria. The Oben gas plant provides gas that facilitates the provision of over thirty-five per cent of electricity in the country. According to Roger Brown, who recently assumed office as Seplat new Chief Executive Officer, it was pertinent to pay courtesy to critical stakeholders who are our hosts in these areas where our significant gas, as well as oil assets, are located.

The SEPLAT team comprising the Chairman, Dr ABC Orjiako; Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown and other executives began the tour with a courtesy call to the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki and later to His Royal Majesty, Felix Mujakperuo, Orhue 1, the Orodje of the Okpe Kingdom and His Royal Highness, Odoligie Frederick Ogiemwonyi, the Enogie of Oben Community.

At the courtesy visit on the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, the SEPLAT CEO, congratulated the Governor on his victory at the recent elections and for the successful inauguration for another four years in office. He said SEPLAT would continue to create value for the federal and State governments through the payment of royalty, taxes and levies; Communities through robust corporate social investments especially in capacity development, sustainable community infrastructure projects and economic empowerment programmes. Brown reaffirmed that SEPLAT has continued to drive up its commitment to increasing the country’s energy security and boosting Nigeria’s gas to power initiative through deliberate significant investment in its gas business. He added that “To date, Oben remains a major gas hub and that the company has recently drilled additional new gas wells in Oben to increase further our production and our ability to meet growing demands”.

In his remarks, Roger Brown, SEPLAT Chief Executive Officer, elaborated the numerous benefits of the Oben Gas Plant to the immediate communities, the State and the country. He also harped on the different activities and programmes of the Company in Edo State. He enumerated a few to include the provision of medical equipment/items to the State Government to support containment of COVID-19 pandemic and also provision of palliatives to Communities to cushion the effects of the lockdown arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. The SEPLAT CEO added: “As a responsible corporate organization, we are committed to contributing to the development of Edo State, economically and otherwise. Since the commencement of operations in the State, the Company has undertaken important health, education and numerous community development projects to support sustainable development in the State.

He highlighted to the Governor that in addition to the yearly Seplat PEARLs Quiz programme for Secondary Schools which has boosted students’ academic performance in the State, the Company has just introduced a new programme targeted at the teachers. The new educational programme called SEPLAT.

Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) will debut in Benin on November 24, 2020. It aims to systematically support and encourage embedding Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) in schools. The STEP programme will develop the competencies of teachers to improve the quality of their teaching. The select teachers will in six months, undergo a customized programme. A total of hundred Teachers from Edo and Delta will be the first beneficiaries, in the first instance.

COVID-19: FirstBank launches next-generation ATM

In the light of COVID-19, FirstBank has launched the FastTrack ATM, a Next Generation ATM and first of its kind in Africa, designed to promote financial activities on the ATM devoid of any form of physical interaction with the machine. The introduction of the FastTrack ATM which is done in partnership with Inlaks enables customers carry out cash withdrawals without having to touch the interface of the ATM.

With the FastTrack ATM, widely referred to as Touchless Solution, the customer carries out the transaction by using his or her mobile phone to perform the needed steps designed originally for implementation on the ATM. By using one’s phone, the transaction is carried out – in advance – through the Bank’s USSD or mobile banking option. Upon the schedule, the customer visits the FastTrack ATM to complete the transaction by tapping a contactless Near Field Communication (NFC) card on the ATM to withdraw his or her cash.

FirstBank customers can now leverage the real-time mobile banking capabilities of their cellphone to activate cash withdrawals at the FastTrack ATM. The ATM solution is the Bank’s response to control the spread of COVID-19, whilst promoting the safety of customers that carry out transactions at the ATM.

Speaking on the launch of the FastTrack ATM, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited said ‘at FirstBank, we are driven to provide seamless financial solutions to ensure our customers are able to timely carry out their transactions in safe, secured and efficient ways, thereby putting them ahead in digital banking, not just in Nigeria but Africa. We are delighted to set the pace regarding the use of the Next Generation ATM in Africa which enables customers to use their mobile phones to remotely initiate ATM-based cash withdrawals via our *894# USSD banking or FirstMobile application. At the core of our strategy lies innovation which is critical to adapting to the new normal’.

Swarovski Nigeria launches website with celebratory brunch event

Swarovski Nigeria has recently launched its new e-commerce website as part of its ongoing first-anniversary celebration. The website will serve as a platform for customers to purchase their premium crystal jewellery pieces online. To celebrate the official launch, SWNigeria hosted women influencers who have been monumental to the brand’s success through strategic collaborations in the last one year.

The launch of the website is part of Swarovski Nigeria’s commitment to delivering a seamless customer experience digitally and strengthening its retail strategy within the Nigerian market. The new website will serve as an avenue to view Swarovski products, style inspirations for its pieces, as well as the latest news on offers and events.

The Swarovski Crystal Brunch, which held last week, was an afternoon of great food, music, and networking to celebrate the website launch.

Speaking about the launch of the website at the Crystal Brunch Event, Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director, Polo Luxury Group, said: “I am delighted to launch Swarovski Nigeria’s website, which will aim to create an immersive shopping experience for our customers online. With the new website, we will showcase our diverse range of products and provide guides on how best to enjoy them. This is an exciting feat for us, and we look forward to many more years of providing customer delight.”