Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, said it will continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure that the lofty aspiration of the former Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is realised.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, informed that the third and final round of the selection process of the Director-General of the WTO was concluded on Tuesday, 27th October, 2020 and the result was formally announced on Wednesday, 28th October, 2020.

Nwonye added that the candidate from Nigeria, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, secured the support of majority of the member countries, but was yet to be declared and returned the winner.

“This is because apart from winning the election, all the 164 member states of WTO were expected to adopt the winner by consensus, in accordance with the rule of procedure of the WTO. It is important to highlight that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has secured cross-regional backing with only the United States opposing the consensus.

“The Ministry wishes to further inform that a meeting of the General Council of the WTO has been scheduled for November 9, 2020, for the final decision on the election process.

“Nigeria will continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure that the lofty aspiration of her candidate to lead the World Trade Organization is realised,” Nwonye said.