From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) women leader in Kogi State, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh, has described the appointment of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation as the best thing to happen to African women in recent times.

The women leader in a press statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja said Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment has given an enviable lift not only to Nigeria but women in Africa.

The statement reads:

‘On behalf of Nigeria, women it is with a deep sense of pride I congratulate Madam Ngozi, knowing that occurrences like this rarely happens in a lifetime.

‘Today history has been made, with women seeing themselves in a position which before now, have only been held by men.

‘2021 is, indeed, “Woman’s Year,” being also blessed earlier with the first female vice president ever in the United States of America, in the person of VP Kamala Haris on 20th January 2021.

‘Generally, Africa has made history also by Dr Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment, hence Africa is standing shoulder to shoulder with great continents that have achieved this feat. The African drums are sounding everywhere and its celebration time.

‘The bar is raised for women, Africa and particularly Nigeria, causing us to adjust our dreams once again to bigger dreams as our Hope is rekindled by this achievement.

‘We feel well treated as women and Africans in this matter.

‘I believe with more of this happenings, we can truly say, the world is a global village in which we are all stakeholders.

‘This because only in this atmosphere of unity, equity and fairness that our hopes for a better world of peace, unity and progress can be achieved.

‘Dr Okonjo-Iweala is a correct and timely choice considering the daunting issues confronting the organisation, limiting its performance and almost threatening its whole existence.

‘What the organisation needs, therefore, is a solution provider, and we can boldly say by the grace of God, they have one in Dr Okonjo-Iweala, considering her wealth of experience and proven track records of achievements.

‘I must add that if indeed charity begins at home, then we can attest that Dr Okonjo-Iweala as a minister of finance back here in her home country Nigeria, is a perfect example of such to have.

‘This is because one of her shining contributions at home is leading a team that helped cancelled Nigeria’s external debt. It was no ordinary feat which helped lessen Nigeria’s burdens greatly at that time.

‘Therefore the WTO should expect to see extraordinary achievements as they support her in bringing the necessary reforms to settle all trades disputes, organisational issues and many more.

This way, with all hands on deck, it will be a greater WTO experience.

‘Thank you Madam Ngozi for being ever excellent in all you do and for being a good ambassador for women, Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

‘I have spoken to quite a number of women and girls and the joy can best be imagined, you have inspired every dreaming woman and girl child even causing those that dare not dream, to dream.

‘A big thank you to everyone who supported this vision and made it a reality today. This news in these difficult times of coronavirus pandemic has brought great joy to our coast.

‘I enjoin all well-meaning governments, institutions and persons to support Dr Okonjo-Iweala for effective delivery.