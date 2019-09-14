Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Obi (king) of Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, Obi (Prof.) Chukwuka Okonjo has joined his ancestors. The late monarch, a renowned Professor of Mathematics, was the father of former Minister of Finance in Nigeria, Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. He passed on at the age of 91, after 12 years on the throne. He was crowned in 2007.

Meanwhile, the late king’s son, Ifechukwude Chukwuka Okonjo, a financial management expert, has been installed as his successor. The new king’s installation followed the completion of necessary traditional rites and processes which a palace source listed to include the new Obi’s endorsement and presentation by the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family of Ogwashi-Uku, and the traditional chalking and crowning ceremonies conducted by the Ikelike and Agidiehi kingmakers of the community.

Ifechukwude, the chief executive officer of Chevy Chase Consulting, had earlier worked for Halliburton Nigeria. He attended Federal Government College, Enugu, and obtained his A-levels as an external student of the University of London before proceeding to United States of America where he bagged two bachelors degrees in Economics and History from University of Maryland, College Park and later to United Kingdom to bag an MBA from University of Edinburgh, Scotland.