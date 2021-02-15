From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Minister of Finance and Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her election as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari expressed the belief that as the Harvard-educated and renowned economist takes up another onerous task of service to the world and humanity, her track record of integrity, diligence and passion for development will continue to yield positive results and rewards to mankind.

The President said her appointment has brought joy and more honour to the country.

President Buhari affirmed that Okonjo-Iweala, who over the years set major records of economic reforms in Nigeria as Minister of Finance, and later Minister of Foreign Affairs, will excel in her new position and validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the multilateral institution for the greater good of all.

President Buhari said he joins family, friends and colleagues in wishing Dr Okonjo-Iweala well in her new endeavour.