The Abundant Life Gospel Church, Peace Arena, Pen Cinema, Agege, Lagos hosts top ministers at this year’s edition of Superfest, which takes place from Wednesday, August 7.

According to the General Overseer of the church, Dr. Jane Onaolapo, leading the charge at the two-day event is Bishop of TREM, Dr. Mike Okonkwo, supported by other elite preachers like Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Pastor Wole Oladiyun, Bishop Daivd Adeoye, Pastor Segun Johnson, and Pastor Adeyinka Adegbuyi.

Rev. Onoolapo would minister at the two-day seminar, which theme is: “A Burning and Shining Light (John 5: 35). Each of the minsiters is expected to speak on a specific subject during the two-day word feast.

For more than a deacade, Superfest has blessed thousands of attendees from across the world. It was the vision of the late Founder/General Overseer of the Lagos-based mega-church, Bishop Kola Onaolapo, who went to be with the Lord some years ago. Since the passing of the Bishop, his widow has kept the flag flying.

About two years ago, Superfest was remodelled and expanded and is now held across the zones where the 14 branches of the church are located. Few years ago, the church adopted a congress format whereby attendees were given cash support and evangelical aid like motorcycles, megaphones, tracts, musical equipment, etc to promote the gospel.