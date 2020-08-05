Superfest, the word feast, held every year at the Abundant life Gospel church, will be held from today to August 7, a statement, which was released last week by the church’s General Overseer, Rev. (Dr.) Jane Onaolapo said.

The woman of God said that because of Covid-19 concerns, this year’s event would be virtual. As usual, leading ministers would speak during the three-day conference. Confirmed to take the spotlight are regular speakers; the Bishop of TREM, Dr. Mike Okonkwo, Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo, Bishop David Adeoye, Rev. Segun Johnson, Rev. Josiah Onaolapo, Rev. Rotimi Kaleb and the host herself, Rev. (Dr.) Jane Onaolapo.

According to Rev. Dr. (Mrs.) Onaolapo, who continues to pursue the Superfest project, which was originally started by her late husband and founding General Overseer of the Lagos- based mega church, more than a decade ago, the theme of this year’s edition is, “Addiction.”

The event will run daily from 9a.m – 11:30a.m (morning sessions) and 6p.m-7p.m for the evening sessions. She said, each speaker would address a specific subject which points to the theme of the current conference.

She said most of the guest speakers have featured in the past editions of Superfest, and are quite familiar with the traditions of the annual word feast, which holds in August every year.