Magnus Eze, Enugu

Notable philanthropist, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has once again given succour to people with special needs as he recently awarded full year everything-paid-for scholarship to four visually impaired students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka.

The beneficiaries were practically emotional as they poured encomiums on their benefactor after receiving their cheques at the Ogidi country home of the Russia-trained political economist turned entrepreneur.

Chinelo Ozoude, Somadina Chude, Chidinma Egbuonu, and G. Udeh, took turn to appreciate Okonkwo, fondly called Dikeora because of his title of Dikeora Idemili.

Their leader, Ozoude said: “We do not see, but we can hear you. We heard about Dikeora from our students and went to visit him in Ogidi, I did not see him, because we cannot see him, we went to visit him and we can tell you about this man you see but do not know. He is a father.

“He felt for us and undertook to pay for our studies. Since the encounter, we have become part of the richest students for he has regularly provided us with money to support our studies, daily needs, and ease our pains.

“We are here, and, in our hands are the cheques for free education in this expensive UNIZIK. May God bless you sir (Dikeora) and grant your heart desires in Jesus name, Amen!”

Remarking at the solemn event, Okonkwo expressed joy over the determination of the elegant and intelligent students, whom he called barrier-breakers and assured them of more support.

Meanwhile, the humanist has blazed the trail with the inauguration of community service centres across Anambra state.

His Pro-Value Humanity Foundation recently unveiled centres to provide information, referral and supportive services to residents of the state.

These centres provide opportunity for residents to act as vital members of the community, share their resources with others and develop skills and leadership abilities while creating meaningful social change.

Okonkwo explained that his vision was to use the Foundation, to recreate humanity through community services, adding that community service is done to the benefit of others.

Chairman/founder of the Foundation, urged youths to explore opportunities for self-improvement through volunteerism, stressing that volunteerism can help boost self-esteem in youths as well as help in the development of self-confidence.

He added that volunteerism can also create a sense of pride and identity among those who volunteer their time or services to the development of their communities.

He said: “As Chairman and founder of Pro-Value Humanity Foundation (PHF), I lead a team of volunteers to implement targeted services to the community. Our mission is to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding.

“Community service is work done by a person or group of people that benefits others. It is done near the area where you live, so your own community reaps the benefits of your work.

“You do not get paid to perform community service, though sometimes stipend, food and small gifts, become necessary”.

Okonkwo reminded the first group of volunteers that community service can help any group of people in need: children, senior citizens; people with disabilities, and more.

Daily Sun was informed that through a team of volunteers, staff, and partnerships with community groups, the Centres help coordinate a wide range of activities such as delivering meals and gifts to patients at a local hospital, registering people to vote, teaching computer skills to the elderly, and cleaning up trash at a community event.

“Our volunteers participate in community service because they enjoy helping others and improving their community. They also recognize that volunteering can provide a healthy boost to self-confidence, self-esteem, and life satisfaction,” he further stated.

Pro-Value Humanity Foundation is a not-for-profit and non-governmental organization dedicated to transforming the society by reorienting values for authentic human development.

“We provide social influencers, business managers and future leaders with quality training to develop their skills to be exceptional and change agents.

“PHF focuses on people and believe in authentic human development to serve as change agent in the society. We achieve this through capacity building and training, mobilization and incubation of resources of organizations, and partnership with local and international human development organizations with which it shares similar ideology.”