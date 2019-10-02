Business leader and political economist, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has been conferred with the Global Humanitarian Award for his untiring efforts towards lifting the poor out of poverty and impacting on the lives of the less privileged.

Okonkwo, who is Founder of Pro-Value Humanity Foundation, a foundation he set up to help recreate humanity bagged the award at an event marking Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary, which held at Martin’s Crosswinds in Maryland, the United States of America (USA).

The event, which was hosted by The Nigeria Friendship Association (NigFA), had in attendance Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Amb. Sylvanus Nsofor, ex-Adviser to President Barack Obama on Healthcare, Dr. Adaeze Enekwachi, who also bagged an award of excellence, among many others. She also delivered the keynote address on the night.

Speaking after the award was presented to him by Arinze Aguna, President of the Association, Dr. Okonkwo called on Nigerian’s in the Diaspora to avail Nigeria of their expertise in the development of human capital and infrastructure.

He said their exposure to the world outside Nigeria presents them with another view of reality as it ought to be, urging them to help change the narrative on leadership in Nigeria by getting more involved in the political process.