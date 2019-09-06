Business mogul and founder of Pro-Value Humanity Foundation. Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, was on Wednesday night in Abuja, conferred with the Rotary International Youth Leadership Icon award in recognition of his support for youth development in the country.

Dr. Okonkwo also announced the award of 20 scholarships to indigent students. The scholarships, offered under the auspices of the Pro-Value Humanity Foundation, which focus is to enhance humanity and help youths to acquire leadership and trade skills, will go to 20 indigent students to be nominated by District 9125 of Rotary International.

He also promised to ensure that youths from the RYLA Camp, who are qualified for employment, get the opportunities they need to prove themselves.

Presenting the award to him at an event tagged ‘An Evening With Dr. Obiora Okonkwo’, at the Rotary Youth Leadership booth camp, a Past District Governor of the club, Chief Nnoka Mbanefo, said Dr. Okonkwo’s support for youth development is unrivalled.

According to him, Rotary had taken note of Dr. Okonkwo’s continued support for youth development leading to the sponsorship of 100 youths from Anambra state to attend the booth camp where they received trainings in leadership and self-realization skills.

Chief Mbanefo, who also decorated Dr. Okonkwo with the Rotary KickOutPolio Campaign badge, lauded him for not shying away from the challenges of youth development in the country and putting youths in the front burner of his campaign for a better Nigeria.

Commenting, Dr. Okonkwo who thanked Rotary International for the honour on him, pledged to further support Nigeria’s youths towards creating a better atmosphere for their development.

Encouraging youths to strive to be the best with the story of how he combined trading at Onitsha Main market with schooling in his early days, Dr. Okonkwo reminded youths that for them to grow to become useful citizens, they must imbibe, and live with, positive values that enhance their lives.

Dr. Okonkwo cautioned them against negative vices, which he said has derailed many, adding that good morals open doors of progress and development for youths.

“No matter what you do, you must also put God first. You are the future of our country and for you to take advantage of that future, you must stay away from negative vices and aspire to become positive role models through your lifestyles and the choices that you make,” he admonished.