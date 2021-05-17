Top contender for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Anambra governorship ticket, Obiora Okonkwo, has called for the quick implementation of resolutions reached by southern governors at their recent summit in Asaba, Delta State.

Speaking during a radio programme in Obosi, Anambra State, Okonkwo, who lauded the governors for their courage, said more needs to be done.

According to him, the resolutions need not end as mere talk but followed with action.

“What we need now is action. We need to see the governors go beyond the resolutions and begin implementing them. We need to go beyond rhetorics and go into action.

“I have read the communique. I commend them for the show of courage but this is time for action. We need to see action on the communique.

“My expectation is they go back to their individual states and put the communique into action. If it require laws or funding, they should do the needful and begin to act on those resolutions,” he said.

Okonkwo also urged cattle farmers in the country to heed the call for the ranching of their animals, saying the continued open grazing of cattle has bred so much animosity in the country.

According to him, open grazing of cattle has become archaic and must be replaced by modernisation.

He said ranching is the best option for cattle farming, adding that those involved in the sector ought to heed the call to ranch their cattle and take benefits of its advantages.

“Open grazing has become obsolete. We can’t continue in that direction as we can see it has caused so much animosity across the country. So, I support the call for ranching as a modern technique in animal farming. It comes with a lot of benefits and I expect those involved should take advantage of it,” he said.