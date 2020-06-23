Frontline business and political leader in Anambra state, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has congratulated Prof. Benedict Oramah on his re-appointment as President of the Cairo-based Pan-African multilateral financial institution, Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

Okonkwo said Oramah’s reappointment to lead the bank till 2024 is an attestation to his dexterity and hard work in repositioning the bank to achieve its mandate especially in the post-Covid-19 era.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja, Okonkwo said Oramah has, within a short span at the bank, shown leadership and led the bank into making giant strides in Africa’s business.

According to Okonkwo, Oramah has a very good understanding of the African business environment and has been a strong advocate of an African integrated market which will improve intra-African trade.

He said that with the re-election, Oramah is now poised to achieve the dream of having an integrated market for Africa. “I congratulate Prof. Benedict Oramah on his re-election as President of Afreximbank. The re-election is a testament to the trust and confidence of shareholders of the bank in his leadership. Oramah has in the in first term led the bank creditably. It is on record that during this time, he disbursed about $30billion to boost businesses on the continent. I am therefore not surprised that the shareholders re-elected him.

“Oramah is a great son of Anambra State. I am happy for him and wish him well. I have no doubt that he will push forward his vision of an integrated market for Africa. An integrated market will be a major boost to intra-African trade. Africa is a very large market. A boost to intra-Africa trade will go a long way to recreate many business models across the continent. African businesses can focus more on satisfying needs and wants on the continent. Doing so will be about a lot of innovative improvement which consumers look forward to.”