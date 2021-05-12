Frontline aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Anambra governorship race, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, will on June 3, mount the podium to deliver the keynote lecture at the maiden Dr. Michael Okpara Leadership Prize at an event to mark the centenary of the leader who died on December 17, 1984 at the age of 64 years.

Okonkwo’s lecture would focus on the topic “The quest for a new Nigeria: The Michael Okpara leadership model”

He will also at the event add another feather to his cap as he receives the gold prize for excellent leadership.

The prize was instituted by Dr. Michael Okpara Foundation in conjunction with Verbatim News Networks in memory and honour of the late Premier of the Eastern Nigeria, who espoused what is still acclaimed as the best leadership model in the country, thus far.

A statement by Chairman of the organising committee of the event, Tobs Agbaegbu, stated that Okonkwo, who is the Chairman of Nigeria’s latest entrant into the aviation industry, United Nigeria Airlines, would receive the gold medal for business development.

The group also lauded Dr. Okonkwo for his “acclaimed commitment to the promotion of the Okpara leadership model as a template for the greater development and turnaround of the economy and society at large in Nigeria.”

The event, which holds at the Shehu Yar’Adua Center in Abuja, would be graced by an array of top Nigerians including members of the Board of Trustee of the foundation led by a former governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili; former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu; former Chairman of Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Prof. Anya O. Anya; former governors of Cross Rivers state, Dr. Clement Ebri and Liyel Imoke as well as the former governor of Enugu state, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo.

Okonkwo was recently conferred with the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year award by The Sun Newspapers. He had earlier been decorated with the Business Philanthropist of the Year by the Business School of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.