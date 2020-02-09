Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A political economist, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has donated one trailer load of cement to the victims of the recent fire disaster at Auto Spare Parts Market, Obosi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Okonkwo made the donation when he visited the scene of the fire incident to sympathise with the traders whose shops and goods were razed by the inferno.

Speaking to the traders, Dr Okonkwo said he was deeply pained when he got the sad news. According to him, “We are here to sympathize with you on the recent fire incident that wreaked havoc in the market. We have witnessed too many fire outbreaks in our dear state and we are sad about it. We don’t want to keep visiting scenes of fire disasters to sympathise with victims.

“What we want to do now is to discuss with traders on how best to prevent future occurrence. This is because prevention is better than cure. The other day we visited Ochanja Market, Onitsha. The fire that wreaked havoc in Ochanja did not emanate from Ochanja. It started outside before going into the market.

“But this fire incident here, started from here. It is sad that one person died. Human life is precious and very important. People should be safe and secure in their business place. That is what defines good society. An organized society must care for its citizens wherever they are”, he stated.

The business mogul lamented that despite the taxes being paid to the government, the traders were not being taken care of even as there was dearth of basic infrastructure in the market.

“You people pay taxes, rates, and duties to the government which is good. Government uses that to work for the people. But I can’t see the presence of government in this market. Government has not done anything here. I can’t see it.

“I also observed that there are so many young men in this market working hard to earn their living. I have never seen a gathering of young men like this except in the stadium where they gather to watch football match.

“You people need special attention. You need special provision. We have a foundation called Pro-Value Foundation. We look into issues concerning the young people and their welfare.