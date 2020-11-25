For his outstanding impacts in the banking sector and to humanity at large, the Group Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, was awarded the “Banker df The Year” by Business Hallmark newspaper Group.

According to Hallmark Group, the award was a way to appreciate and spur the seasoned banker to soar higher in the industry. According to testimonial, Okonkwo has consistently post double digits growth figures year- on -year in profitability and wealth creation across the bank’s operations over the last six years. Growing profit before tax at 236 per cent, from N9 billion to N30.4 billion, Return on Equity (RoE) increased from 5.5 per cent to 13.3 per cent, customer deposits grew 68 per cent, from N806.3 billion to N1.352 billion and a savings deposit growth of N275 per cent from N83.3 billion to N312.1 billion were some features that gave an edge over others. Also, under his unique corporate leadership, Fidelity Bank has recorded unprecedented growth in its digital platforms such that this Tier 2 bank is well known to be on its way to becoming Tier One bank.

In reaction, Okonkwo who was represented by the Executive Director, corporate banking, Obaro Odeghe; and Executive Director, Operations & Information, Gbolahan Joshua, said he is committed to make positive impact in the Banking sector and to humanity at large.