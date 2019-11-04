Founder of Pro-Value Humanity Foundation, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has congratulated Senator Uche Ekwunife and Vincent Ofumelu over their triumphs at the Court of Appeal, which upheld their elections as senator and House of Representative member representing Anambra Central district and Oyi/Ayamelu Federal Constituency respectively.

Dr. Okonkwo also congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra as the court verdicts affirms the party as the preferred political platform for people of the state.

Okonkwo, who is a stalwart of the PDP, in a statement said the outcome of the judgement was an affirmation of the love for the PDP in Anambra.

He said Ekwunife’s victory was a call to duty, and him to rededicate herself to working for the good of the people of Anambra Central district.

He said Ekwunife should work closely with other PDP legislators from the state at the National Assembly to ensure the party’s vision for Anambra was realised.

Okonkwo also called on Ofumelu to rededicate himself to the service of the people of Oyi/Ayamelu federal constituency stating PDP in Anambra is set to witness a boost with the victories of the two legislatures.

“I call on my brother, Ofumelu, not to drop the anchor. In fact, this is the time for more work because the future holds more promises. Tomorrow presents more challenges than today

“I congratulate our Chairman, Obuka Akwa Ndubisi Nwobu, National Vice Chairman, Southeast, Chief Austin Umahi for this victory, his executive and the entire membership of our party in the state. Chief Umahi and our Chairman had told everyone who cared to listen that PDP is on course to return Anambra to its fold and make it five over five in the South East.