Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, has been installed national grand patron of the Ndigboamaka Progressive Market Association, an umbrella body of Igbo traders in 58 markets scattered across Lagos State.

The investiture held on Tuesday at the The Dome Entertainment Centre in Abuja attracted Igbo socialites, entrepreneurs and political leaders.

Secretary General of the association, Chinedu Ukatu, said Okonkwo was appointed after a thorough examination of his business profile as an entrepreneur who started off as an apprentice at Onitsha Main Market.

He said Okonkwo’s rising profile sets him apart as a man of many parts who is hardworking and pragmatic in business.

He said the story of his rise is inspirational.

“He has been able to move from being an apprentice in Onitsha to rise to become an airline operator and owner. He has succeeded in several other businesses and that is why his choice as our National Grand Patron excited every member of the association.

“As it is, we are inspired by his story. And, we look forward to learning from him. All of us here have a lot to learn from him and we are happy that he accepted to become our National Grand Patron when we approached him with the offer. We are extremely happy and equally lucky to have him with us,” he said.

Presenting himself for the honour, Prof. Okonkwo said he was, at first, skeptical of the offer but after several investigations, he found that the association was credible and offered much for the Igbo nation. He said the association stands on the threshold of history as it would make its presence felt in the process of uniting the Igbo nation for positive developmental action.

“With Ndigboamaka Progressives Association, we shall be able to advance the cause of the Igbo people beginning from the markets where we have a lot of Igbo people contributing immensely to the economic development of our dear country.

“The contributions of our traders to the growth of our country is something that we all must appreciate and seek ways to enhance it and build better synergy for the good of our country.”

